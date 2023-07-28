No E-Tickets For ODI World Cup 2023, Fans Will Have To Carry Physical Tickets; Confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Home

New Delhi: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Thursday that there will be no e-tickets for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 as fans will have to carry physical tickets to the venues.

After a meeting with the state associations, the decision was made but still the e-tickets will be available only on bilateral series. Their aim is to see how things fair in the bilateral competition and only then they can apply in the big ticket events.

During the IPL, there was a big chaos, when the fans came to redeem their e-tickets for the final. Shah has assured that there will be 7-8 centres to facilitate smooth distribution of tickets.

There will be a change of schedule and a change of venues and the new dates will be shared soon.

“We are trying that there are fewer changes in matches and venues, especially the venues. Also, two to three nations have requested changes in schedule. ICC and BCCI logistics teams are working on this and everything will be clear in two to four days. We could see some changes,” Shah said at a press conference.

It was reported earlier that the much awaited India versus Pakistan schedule could be rescheduled as October 15 happens to be the opening day of Navratri celebrations in the city and security officials will be already working overtime.

A change in schedule of one game is likely to have a domino effect on the overall schedule.

There was talk about shifting the game to October 14 but already two games have been scheduled on the day and there can’t be a triple header on a single date.















