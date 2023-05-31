No MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja in Kevin Pietersens Best IPL 2023 XI

Home

No MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja in Kevin Pietersen's Best IPL 2023 XI

Best IPL 2023 XI: Pietersen picked Faf du Plessis and Shubman Gill as his openers.

Best IPL 2023 XI (Image: IPL)

Ahmedabad: Now that IPL 2023 is over, experts and fans have started picking their best XI of the season. While you may think MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja would be popular picks after they led Chennai Super Kings to an emphatic record-equaling fifth title, but former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen thinks otherwise. Pietersen picked his best XI of IPL 2023 and it was surprising to see the names of Dhoni and Jadeja missing. Pietersen picked Faf du Plessis and Shubman Gill as his openers. Both cricketers were one and two in the Orange Cap race and hence it justifies the pick. He then backed Virat Kohli for No. 3 spot.

Kevin Pietersen Best IPL 2023 XI: Faf Du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Rinku Singh, Rashid Khan, Axar Patel Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Matheesha Pathirana.















