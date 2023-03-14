Home

No Relaxation In Champions League Despite 5-2 Anfield Win: Ancelotti

Madrid, March 14: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti wants no signs of overconfidence when his side entertains Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

Madrid’s thumping 5-2 win in the first leg at Anfield three weeks ago makes them clear favorites to progress to the quarterfinals, but the coach wants no relaxation from his players, reports Xinhua.

“We don’t have to make any calculations; we have to play as well as we can and go into the game in the same way as we did in the first leg,” he said in his pre-game press conference.

“We’re not thinking about what could happen, just playing with as much intensity and passion as we can win the game,” added the coach.

Ancelotti admitted that his side had conceded two early goals in the first leg, and his players would not kick off “thinking that we have the advantage.”

“I think it’ll be an open game because Liverpool will come here with the intention of turning the tide. We have to play well in both areas: defending and attacking,” he insisted.

The coach also talked about Belgian international winger Eden Hazard, who has been reduced to a bit-part role in recent months due to poor form and injury.

“He respects me even though he doesn’t play much. I also respect him. He’s not playing because there is a lot of competition,” commented Ancelotti, who highlighted that Vinicius Jr occupies the same position as Hazard on the pitch.











