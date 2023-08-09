August 9, 2023

‘No shame in accepting bad ODI numbers’: Suryakumar Yadav speaks out

For his heroics in T20 cricket, Suryakumar Yadav has not been able to crack the code in ODI cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav sizzled in the 3rd T20I.

For all his exploits and success in T20 cricket, Suryakumar Yadav has not cracked the code in 50-overs where his numbers are very underwhelming. The right-hander is not hesitant in accepting the fact that his ODI numbers are a worry and that he has to work on it.

Suryakumar was named the Player of the Match for his superb knock of 83 runs off 44 balls during the third T20I against West Indies in Guyana on Tuesday. He is the number 1 batter in this format and has so far piled up 1780 runs in 51 matches, boasting an average of 45.64 and a strike rate of 174.33. In contrast, his performance in ODIs is very mediocre – 511 runs in 26 games, averaging at 24.33.

Speaking after the match, Suryakumar acknowledged the notable disparity between his performance in the two white-ball formats. He said, “To be honest, my one-day numbers are absolutely bad and there’s no shame in admitting that. Everybody is aware.”

The 32-year-old went on to explain that the team management has asked him to find his own way to contribute to the side and the onus was now on him to translate the confidence and responsibilities into performances. He also spoke about the confidence he has been getting from Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid.

As per him, they have advised him to invest more time in the format he’s less accustomed to. “If you are batting in the last 10-15 overs, think what you can do for the team – all we want from you is, play 45-50 balls if you are getting to bat in the 15-18 overs, play your own game,” Surya said in the conversation with the captain and coach.

In the recently concluded ODI series, Suryakumar’s scores were 19, 24, and 35. While he started to look better in the third ODI, he has said that he finds the format the most challenging, but is determined to make the most of the trust the management has put on him.










