No Super Over in tied SL-India ODI down to officials’ oversight

The match officials involved in the tied first ODI of the recent Sri Lanka-India series made the mistake of not taking the game to a Super Over as per the ICC’s playing conditions.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that the on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Raveendra Wimalasiri , along with the match referee Ranjan Madugalle , TV umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge , internally acknowledged having misinterpreted the ODI playing conditions, which state in case of a tie teams will contest a Super Over to procure a result. While in this case there was some confusion over whether the Memorandum of Understanding between SLC and the BCCI for this tour allowed for a Super Over to be played, it has since become clear that all ODIs that end in ties will feature a Super Over, time and conditions permitting.

While the umpires brushed off the bails to signal the end of the match after the tie, neither team enquired about the absence of the Super Over, with the players shaking hands immediately. Questions, though, quickly started to pile up n social media.

The latest edition of the ODI playing conditions, released by the ICC in December 2023, says this: “If the teams’ scores are equal after both innings have been completed, then a Super Over shall be played. If the Super Over is a tie, then unless exceptional circumstances arise subsequent Super Overs shall be played until there is a winner. Should it not be possible to play or to complete the Super Overs needed to determine a winner, the match shall be tied.”

It is understood that Madugalle, Wilson and Wimalasiri did not immediately discuss any specific reason behind not having the Super Over. Following later discussions, though, the match officials decided they would activate the Super Over in case there was another tie in the remaining two ODIs of the three-match series, which was eventually won by Sri Lanka 2-0.