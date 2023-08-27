No Wrist Spinners In Matthew Haydens India World Cup Squad, Australian Legend Includes Sanju Samson

Home

No Wrist Spinners In Matthew Hayden's India World Cup Squad, Australian Legend Includes Sanju Samson

This year’s tournament will be played across 10 venues in India between 10 teams from October 5 to November 19.

Matthew Hayden with two ICC Men’s ODI World Cup trophies. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former Australian opener and two-time ICC Men’s ODI World Cup winner Matthew Hayden has picked up his 15-member Indian squad for this year’s ODI World Cup 2023. This year’s tournament will be played across 10 venues in India between 10 teams from October 5 to November 19.

Hayden has included right-handed batter Sanju Samson, but it was shocking to see that the former Australian opener didn’t pick up Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in his World Cup squad.

The 28-year-old Kuldeep has played 84 ODIs for the Indian Cricket Team so far, in which he has dismissed a total of 141 batters. Also, the left-arm chinaman was also part of the Virat Kohli-led side in the 2019 World Cup and is likely to feature in this year’s megaevent.

Kuldeep Yadav is the front-runner to find a place in India’s 50-over mega tournament because this year Kuldeep has picked up the highest number of wickets by any other Indian bowler.

He has taken 22 wickets for the Men in Blue in just 11 ODIs. However, Hayden included both spinning all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel ahead of both wrist spinners.

The Australian legend has included three wicketkeeper batters in the form of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson in his 15-member India squad. Both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are part of the 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in 2023.

Right-handed batter Samson, who has played 13 ODIs and amassed 390 runs, isn’t part of the 17-member Indian team for the Asia Cup 2023, but he will be travelling to Sri Lanka as a backup wicketkeeper to deal with KL Rahul.

Hayden, who was the leading run-getter in the 2007 mega-tournament, included five-star Indian batters. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav.

While Hayden picks up three wicketkeepers, which are KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson. His three all-rounders are Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel.

Hayden’s four seamers are Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Shardul Thakur.















