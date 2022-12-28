Norwich Metropolis sacks head coach Dean Smith as membership drops to fifth in EFL

Norwich Metropolis, at the moment taking part in within the second-tier English Soccer League (EFL), has sacked head coach Dean Smith after a 1-2 defeat to Luton City on Boxing Day, which is December 26.

The defeat left Norwich fifth within the EFL factors desk behind Watford, 12 factors adrift of future promotion to the English Premier League (EPL). The membership has began looking for Smith’s substitute in its pursuit of reclaiming the EPL standing.

Moreover Smith, assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare has additionally left the membership. Steve Weaver and Allan Russell have taken over the reins for upcoming matches.

“As the club continues to work towards its on-field objectives this season, the board believes that it is the right time to make this transition,” the membership stated in an announcement.

“The club’s remaining coaching staff, led by Steve Weaver and Allan Russell, will take charge of first-team training and our upcoming fixtures on an interim basis,” the assertion added.

Smith joined Norwich in November 2021, changing Daniel Farke on a two-and-a-half-year contract, after Aston Villa sacked him. The 51-year-old failed to save lots of the membership from relegation as Norwich finally completed on the backside of the EPL factors desk.