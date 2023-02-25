Not Easy For Neeraj Chopra To Defend Olympic Gold In Paris, Feels Kenyas David Rudisha

Home

Sports

Not Easy For Neeraj Chopra To Defend Olympic Gold In Paris, Feels Kenya’s David Rudisha

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold. David Rudisha won 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold in 800m.

Neeraj Chopra and David Rudisha. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic gold medallist in 800m, Kenya’s David Rudisha, feels it is not easy for India’s javelin ace Neeraj Chopra to defend his gold medal in Paris Games but achievable if the 24-year-old trains the same way he did before Tokyo Games.

Rudisha is currently in the Indian capital as a brand ambasaddor for a marathon event, defended his 2012 London Olympics gold in Rio four years later. He is one of few track and field athletes to have defended an Olympics gold.

Asked whether Chopra will be able to retain his Tokyo Olympics crown in Paris in 2024, Rudisha said, “It’s a tough eight-year journey performing in consecutive Olympics. So many new athletes are coming in.

“My experience says it’s not easy to defend (gold) and there are no guarantees, given that so many other things like physical fitness, preparation etc too play a major role. But, yes, it’s still achievable.”

Rudisha, who in a two-time world champion from 2011 and 2015 World Athletics Championships, admitted that he may train Indian athletes after retirement. “Well, after I am done with some level 1 and 2 coaching programmes, yes I can have a fresh start and that (coaching) could be an option.

There are no boundaries for coaches. You are like a teacher and whoever wants to learn is most welcome,” added the 34-year-old.











