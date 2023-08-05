Home

‘Not Given A Chance By KKR:’ Coach Reveals Kuldeep Yadav’s Form Struggles

Kuldeep Yadav has become India’s leading spinner in white ball cricket after experiencing a loss in form.

Kuldeep Yadav had to face a lot of struggles in the IPL. (Image credits: Twitter)

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has hit his stride and is seen among India’s top players ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. This resurgence comes after a challenging period, which followed his best performances for India in the 2019 World Cup. Kuldeep Yadav has picked 22 wickets in just 11 matches, making him India’s leading wicket-taker in ODIs this year. He has been an asset for India in the ongoing series against West Indies, but he has had his troubles over the past few years.

Kuldeep Yadav’s Dip In Form

During the phase when Kuldeep experienced a dip in form, there was this belief that he did not get support from either the Indian team or from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In IPL 2021, the spinner didn’t feature in a single game for the franchise and had to leave the COVID bubble after a knee injury. He later went in for a surgery. His childhood coach, Kapil Pandey, attributed Kuldeep’s decline to the lack of opportunities provided by KKR.

Kuldeep Yadav’s Coach On KKR

As per Pandey, the decline began when the Kolkata Knight Riders didn’t give Kuldeep a chance to prove himself. However, Pandey said that Kuldeep remained focused and devoted long hours to training, focusing on improving his length and speed as instructed by the Indian team management.

“The dip started when he was not given a chance by KKR. But he kept working. I have seen him training from 6 pm to 12. Sometimes I had to pull him out of the ground. He was working on his length, on his speed as he was instructed by the Indian team management,” Pandey told Indian Express.

Pandey also revealed that the Indian Premier League operates as a corporate organisation and hence, it becomes difficult for players to question people who make decisions.

“But sadly, he was not given a chance again for KKR. I can vividly recall the conversation, he told me ‘Sir, I don’t know what is happening.’ I told him to keep calm, this is cricket, and this sport tests you nine out of the 10 times’. It was challenging for him because he wanted to make a comeback. With no game time, he was not able to show the things he has worked upon,” he added.

Kuldeep Yadav was taken in by the Delhi Capitals, where he managed to prove his mettle once more.















