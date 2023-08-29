Home

Not Jasprit Bumrah or Mitchell Starc; Vivian Richards Predicts Shaheen Afridi to Pick Most Wickets During ODI World Cup 2023

ODI World Cup 2023: Do you agree with Sir Viviaan Richards that Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi will be the leading wicket-taker in the marquee event?

Bumrah elated after picking a wicket during the Ireland tour (Image: BCCI)

Dubai: Sir Vivian Richards is arguably the best to have held a bat. He has retired from playing the game, but his opinion and suggestions are highly-respected across cricketing lines. With a little over two months to go for the much-awaited ODI World Cup, the former West Indies cricketer has predicted the bowler with most wickets during the marquee event in India. With Jasprit Bumrah returning to the side, one would have reckoned the Indian would have been a good pick but Richards thinks otherwise. As per Richards, Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi would be the leading wicket-taker in the ODI WC.

Richards, while speaking on ICC, claimed that he has seen the growth of the Pakistani pacer and hence believes he would be the leading wicket-taker in the marquee event in India. Claiming that Shaheen is a ‘determined’ individual, Richards said that he is so confident about him because he has seen him from close quarters for an entire season during the PSL.

Given the conditions the ODI WC will be played in, Pakistan will certainly be one of the frontrunners to clinch the title. India take on Pakistan on October 14 at the Narendra Modi stadium and that is the most-awaited clash of the tournament. In fact, all India matches will hold a lot of interest and hence the tickets would sell like hot cakes.

When the much-delayed sales of tickets for the non-Indian matches in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup began on August 24 (for Mastercard users), and August 25, for the general public, at 8 pm, it didn’t make for a pleasant experience for many cricket fans eager to see the best of 50-over cricket at home in October-November.

Add to their woes, BookMyShow, the official ticketing platform for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, had crashed initially when the tickets were put up for sale at 8 pm after the previous timing of 6 pm.















