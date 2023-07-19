Menu
Not KL Rahul; Suniel Shetty Calls Virat Kohli as Fittest Cricketer

Unlike in the past, today the Indian cricket team is one of the fittest sides in world cricket and that happens to be one of the major reasons for the growth of cricket in the country.

Suniel Shetty Calls Virat Kohli ‘Fittest Cricketer’

Mumbai: Without a doubt, former India captain Virat Kohli is arguably the fittest cricketer in the world – if not the fittest. Kohli has also been instrumental in incultating the ‘being fit’ culture in Indian cricket. Unlike in the past, today the Indian cricket team is one of the fittest sides in world cricket and that happens to be one of the major reasons for the growth of cricket in the country. Recently, Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty, who is the father-in-law of KL Rahul, named Kohli as the ‘fittest’ cricketer.

“I want to know what an athlete eats. I jam with Rahul to understand how he keeps that energy up and what happens after a test match of five days or one-day tournaments or a T20. I learn about the differences, the energy levels required and the muscles that are engaged,” he said in an exclusive with News18.










