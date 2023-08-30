Home

Not MS Dhoni! Vijay Deverakonda Reveals Favourite Indian Cricketer, Says ‘He Plays Effortless Cricket’

The Indian team will start their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan on September 2 at the Pallekele stadium in Kandy.



Vijay Deverakonda, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Image: Instagram, Twitter)

New Delhi: Telugu film sensation Vijay Deverakonda revealed his love for cricket and stated watching Virat Kohli play is ‘pure fun’ ahead of the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2023 that starts on Wednesday. Deverakonda will be on the Star Sports pre-match show on September 2 in the build-up to the much-awaited encounter and also to promote his upcoming movie ‘Kushi’. The Asia Cup 2023 starts with Pakistan taking on Nepal in Multan.

One of the fittest cricketers across the globe, Kohli has been an inspiration to everyone. His 76 international hundreds and 25000-plus runs across formats for India speak a lot about his calibre. “These days, watching Virat play is pure fun,” Deverakonda said.

“After him, Rohit Sharma. He plays effortless cricket. Surya Kumar Yadav, on his day, it is difficult to stop him, and Hardik Pandya – The sound when he plays the shot is amazing,” he added. Deverakonda is also excited to see how the Indian bowlers perform.

“These days I am also looking forward to bowlers like Bumrah, Siraj, and Arshdeep. I am happy that Tilak got a place in the squad,” he said. The 34-year-old also went down the memory lane and recalled his experiences from the India vs Pakistan game that he watched live at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“I enjoyed watching cricket at the venue, and India have never lost a match in all of the matches I have watched from the venue. But these days I have started missing the replays and commentary, so I am enjoying the matches from the television,” he added.

Asked about his excitement for the Asia Cup 2023, Deverakonda said, “I enjoy the tension between two teams in a match, I like the conflicts and heated moments, and these days I miss them. I am looking forward to watching some exciting matches this Asia Cup.”















