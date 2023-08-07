Home

‘Not Playing In Other Foreign Leagues Cost Us At ICC Level’, Robin Uthappa Expresses Disappointment After India Lose To West Indies In 2nd T20I

Robin Uthappa, former India cricketer was not all happy with how things panned out and even pointed out that nowadays, the foreign cricketers have an upper hand over the Indians at ICC level.

New Delhi: India once again fell short in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies as the Men in Blue, this time lost by 2 wickets on Sunday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. With this loss, Hardik Pandya and Co are now trailing by 2-0 and another loss would see them lose the series.

Robin Uthappa, former India cricketer was not all happy with how things panned out and even pointed out that nowadays, the foreign cricketers have an upper hand over the Indians at ICC level, as they play IPL on a regular basis and BCCI doesn’t allow their players to ply their trade in overseas leagues.

Well, yeah, I certainly think the exposure at the IPL and I think it is a trick that India misses out, especially in the ICC tournaments, because we don’t play any other leagues in any other part of the world. And I think yes, it does well to protect the IPL as an entity, but I think it costs us at the ICC level,” Uthappa said on Jio Cinema.

“And I think those are the advantages that the accomplished players have against our Indian bowlers when they play them in bilateral or they play against them in ICC tournament,” he added. “They have had so much exposure against them in the nets and playing against them in the IPL for years 3,4,5,6 years. So you already know what the bowler does, you already know what the batter does. So you have a lot of information”, he further added.

India play the 3rd T20I on Tuesday, once again at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.















