Not Rain; Cyclone Mocha Could Washout Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 

Kolkata Weather Report: The cyclone has already put West Bengal on high alert. Unfortunately, it may also lead to the game getting washed out.

Kolkata: In what may come as a massive setback for fans looking to watch the Kolkata Knight Riders versus Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match on Monday, the game may be washed out. Cyclone Mocha is set to form a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and may intensify into a cyclonic storm. The cyclone has already put West Bengal on high alert. Unfortunately, it may also lead to the game getting washed out.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for fishermen to stay away from the sea, as windspeeds may reach 40-50 kmph.

While it may not be a problem and a game could happen because of the top-class drainage facilities at the venue. It is going to be a cloudy day in Kolkata with scattered rains.

Kolkata would start favourites considering they are coming into the game on the back of a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, Punjab lost to Mumbai in their last encounter. It is a big game for both sides with the race for the playoff berth heating up.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Aarya Desai

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar











