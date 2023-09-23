Home

Sports

Not Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli; Gautam Gambhir Picks Babar Azam As Best Player For ODI World Cup

ODI World Cup 2023 will kickstart from October 5 where defending champions England will face New Zealand in the opener clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Not Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli; Gautam Gambhir Picks Babar Azam As Best Player For ODI World Cup

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir picks Pakistan captain Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and David Warner for the upcoming ODI World Cup which will start from October 5 in India. LSG mentor also reckoned that Babar Azam has a different level of quality.

In the recent outing against India in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash Babar Azam was unable to fire runs from his bat he just scored 10 runs and Pakistan lost that match by a huge margin of 228 runs.

Gambhir reckons that Babar Azam will be the player to watch out in the upcoming tournament.

“Babar Azam. I mean Babar Azam has the quality that he can set this World Cup on fire. And I have seen very few players who have so much time to bat. And I believe that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, but Babar Azam has a different level of quality” said Gambir on Star Sports.

The first match of ODI World Cup 2023 will be played between defending champion England and New Zealand at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pakistan will play their opener clash against Netherlands on October 6, friday and the match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

Babar Azam-led side will be playing the tournament without speedster Naseem Shah as he got injured in the super four clash against India in the recntly concluded Asia Cup 2023.

Here is Pakistan squad for World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali















