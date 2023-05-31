Home

Sports

WTC Final 2023: Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli; Sunil Gavaskar Picks Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane as Key Players During Ind-Aus Battle

WTC Final 2023: Gavaskar mentioned that Pujara would be important as he has been playing county cricket in those conditions and for Rahane, it is the experience of playing in the UK that he brings to the table.

WTC Final 2023 (Image: BCCI)

London: With the much-awaited World Test Championship final 2023 set to start in a little over a week, there is much debate about who would be the key players for India in the English conditions where the ball does a bit. While most reckon Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be important players for the side, former India legend Sunil Gavaskar feels otherwise. As per Gavaskar, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane would be key players for India. Gavaskar mentioned that Pujara would be important as he has been playing county cricket in those conditions and for Rahane, it is the experience of playing in the UK that he brings to the table.

Gavaskar on Pujara

“The biggest test will be the fact that just about everybody will be coming out of a T20 format, and Test cricket is a longer format. So, I think that’s going to be the big challenge,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports on Tuesday.

“They (India) have only Cheteshwar Pujara who has been playing in the English County Championship, so he will be the only guy who has played the longer format in these conditions, so that’s going to be the big challenge for them,” he added.

Gavaskar on Rahane

“He’s got a lot of experience having played in England, having scored runs in England. So, yes, I think he is going to be crucial down at number 5. And yes, I do believe he has a point to prove, I still feel he has got plenty of cricket left in him, and this is a wonderful opportunity for him.”

“I’m hoping he will be able to grab this opportunity with all the experience that he has and make a place for him back in the Indian team,” he added.















