Not Shubman Gill or MS Dhoni; Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan Picks Virat Kohli as Her Favourite Cricketer

DC vs RCB: Claiming that Kohli has a lot of swag, Sara admits the ex-RCB captain is his favourite cricketer.

Sara names her favourite cricketer (Image: Instagram)

Delhi: Without a doubt, Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers in the world. There are reasons why he has a lot of following. Kohli is undoubtedly among the best cricketers of the generation. Ahead of the IPL 2023 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan confessed her love for Kohli. Claiming that Kohli has a lot of swag, Sara admits the ex-RCB captain is his favourite cricketer.

Here is the video posted by Star Sports where you can see Sara make the revelation:

In the same clip, actor Arjun Kapoor also hails Kohli for doing a good job on the field.

Meanwhile, RCB is better placed than Delhi in the standings, the Faf du Plessis-led side can’t afford any slip-ups as the IPL reaches its business end.

Delhi, who have had a tournament to forget up till now, needed something to go their way and it did in the low-scoring thriller against table leaders Gujarat Titans. Back in action after three weeks, pacer Khaleel Ahmed and veteran Ishant Sharma got Delhi out of a hole and kept them alive in the competition. After a win like that, the morale of any team would be on the higher side but Delhi will need to find a way to bat well against the star-studded RCB.











