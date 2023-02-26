Not Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistans Azam Khan Takes Inspiration From Australian Tim David

Home

Not Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan’s Azam Khan Takes Inspiration From Australian Tim David

Azam Khan and Suryakumar Yadav. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Hard-hitting Pakistan batter Azam Khan brushed aside his comparison with India’s Tim David and stated he is more inspired by Tim David of Australia. Khan has been in terrific form in the ongoing Pakistan Super League for Islamabad United.

Son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan, Khan has been a sensational performer in the T20 league around the world. He had scored a ton in the Bangladesh Premier League and missed on another by three runs a couple of days before against Quetta Gladiators in PSL.

Incidentally, Gladiators is being coached by Moin. Speaking on his comparison with Suryakumar, Khan stated his batting position is much more difficult compared to the Indian and takes inspiration from the David.

“The position I bat at, you know the situation is quite different and more difficult. Either the score is about 40 for four or 180 or 160 for two, so then you need to just go and finish the match. But I am more inspired by Tim David,” Khan told pak.tv.

