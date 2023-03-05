Home

Not Virat Kohli or Chris Gayle; AB de Villiers Picks Rashid Khan as Greatest T20 Player of All-Time

AB De Villiers picked 24-year-old Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan is the greatest T20 player of all time.

Mumbai: AB de Villiers is rated as one of the best T20 cricketers of all-time, but when the former South African cricketer was asked about his choice, he came up with a name. While one would have expected him to pick either Chris Gayle or Virat Kohli, as he had shared the dressing room with them at the RCB on a number of occasions. According to him, the 24-year-old Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan is the greatest T20 player of all time.

“My greatest T20 player of all time is none other than Rashid Khan. He delivers with bat and ball. Match winner in both departments; he is a livewire in the field and has got the heart of a lion. He always wants to win; he’s very competitive, and he’s right there with one of the best T20 players. Not one of the best, the best,” ABD said.

With over 4000 runs to his name, Kohli is the all-time leading run scorer in T20I matches and has also scored the most runs in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (6624), where he represents Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli and ABD have won many games for the RCB and hence one would have expected him to pick the former India captain.

Meanwhile, Kohli would be featuring in the upcoming season of the IPL. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan will also be there as part of the defending champions Gujarat Titans. It will be great to see a contest betwee Kohli and Rashid in the IPL.











