Home

Sports

Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma; Sunil Gavaskar Reckons Kuldeep Yadav Could Make a Difference During Ind-SL Asia Cup 2023 FINAL

Asia Cup 2023 FINAL: Sunil Gavaskar reckons Kuldeep Yadav would make all the difference tonight.

Sunil Gavaskar was the first batter to complete 10000 Test runs. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo: In all probability, India would have five top cricketers returning to the playing XI after having been rested for the game against Bangladesh. The five players likely to comeback to the XI are Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj. All the players have done well in the Asia Cup and would be hoping one more good show in the all-important final. Predicting who could be the game changer in the summit clash, former India opener gave his opinion. As per Gavaskar, Kuldeep Yadav would be the key for the side.

“Kuldeep has shown that he can make a difference. Wrist spin, whether it is right-arm of left-arm, can get you wickets. And wickets are the best dot balls in limited-overs cricket. Also, the fact that he is bowling a little flatter, not giving that much air, getting the ball to spin, makes him difficult to play,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying to India Today on the eve of the Asia Cup final.

“I think they would try and get to the pitch of the ball as quickly as possible. It’s not an easy wicket to always toss the ball up. But every time he gives the ball a little bit of air, drive him with quick footwork. Unless the pitch is flat and there is not much turn, don’t look to loft him. Make him think,” Gavaskar added.

India would start favourites against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final. The co-hosts have been playing good cricket recenlty and they would hope they can give the Indian side a run for their money.















