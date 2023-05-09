Home

Not Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly Picks Suryakumar Yadav as Best T20 Player in The World After His Heroics During MI vs RCB

IPL 2023: Ganguly picked Surya after the MI batter’s breathtaking 83 off 35 balls.

IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly-Virat Kohli Heart-warming Handshake Moment Goes VIRAL After DC vs RCB Match. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli is arguably the best white-ball cricketer of the generation. But Kohli has his own India teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who is impressing and catching up soon and hence it was no surprise that former India captain Sourav Ganguly picked the latter as the best T20 cricketer in the world. Ganguly picked Surya after the MI batter’s breathtaking 83 off 35 balls. His whirlwind knock helped Mumbai gun down a mammoth 200 in under 17 overs to register a massive win.

“Surya Kumar yadav the best T20 player in the world .. it seems he bats on a computer,” read Ganguly’s tweet.

Surya Kumar yadav the best T20 player in the world .. it seems he bats on a computer .. @surya_14kumar @mipaltan — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 9, 2023

Surya’s knock also ensured he was the man of the match.

“Much needed from team’s point of view. I am very happy to win a home game like this. I mean they come up with a plan. They tried to make me hit to the bigger part. Take the pace off and bowl slow. I said Nehal let’s hit it hard and hit it into the gaps and run hard. Your practice has to be the same what you intend to do in matches. I know where my runs are. We have open net sessions. I know my game. I don’t do anything different,” Surya said at the post-match presentation.

MI has now zoomed to the third spot with two points against RCB. They have now registered six wins from 11 games.
















