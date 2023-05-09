Home

Not Virat Kohli! Sunny Leone Picks Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings As Favourites

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone revealed her favourite cricketer and IPL team on Instagram during a #AskMeQuestion segment.



MS Dhoni and Sunny Leone. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has picked former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as her favourite cricketer. Sunny’s comments come in an during her #AskMeQuestion segment on her Instagram stories.

On her #AskMeQuestion segment, a fan has asked Sunny, “Do you like cricket? If yes who is your favourite cricketer?”. In response to that, Sunny posted a picture of Dhoni and wrote, “Do I need to say anything else.”

But that wasn’t the only cricketing question that Sunny received. She also revealed that Chennai Super Kings is her favourite team in the Indian Premier League. Incidentally, CSK are led by Dhoni and have won four IPL titles so far in history. Sunny wrote, “CSK, #Dhonifan.”

Sunny was also asked, “who is the best finisher according to you in presssure situations? She replied with a picture of Dhoni. The picture was Dhoni hitting the winning six against Sri Lanka in the 2011 ODI World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MS Dhoni’s influence is unreal pic.twitter.com/EYDNl4w8JQ — Rohan (@Csk_army1) May 9, 2023

Asked about who is the best among Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Sunny said, “our own Sunil Chhetri” with a picture of the Indian football team captain. Interestingly, Chhetri is third among the active goalscorers list in international football.

Ronaldo leads the chart with 122 goals in 198 games while Messi is second with 102 strikes in 174 matches. Indian football’s poster boy Chhetri has so farscored 84 in 123 appeatances.















