Not Virat Kohli; Union Minister Smriti Irani Hails MS Dhoni as Her Favourite Cricketer

One fan asked Smriti about her favourite cricketer and she revealed that it was Dhoni. She used three popular ‘Dhoni’ stickers to answer the question.

Delhi: Despite having stopped playing international cricket, former India skipper MS Dhoni‘s stocks have not dipped, if anything – it has risen. Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings to thier fourth IPL title this year, has promised he would return for the franchise next year as well. Dhoni, who is 42-years-old, is quite popular among fans and celebrities. Looks like Union Minister Smriti Irani is also a Dhoni fan. One would have felt Virat Kohli would have been one of the options, but not so. During a Q&A session on social space, Smriti interacted with her fans and answered their questions. One fan asked Smriti about her favourite cricketer and she revealed that it was Dhoni. She used three popular ‘Dhoni’ stickers to answer the question.

Dhoni, who is currently in Ranchi, is enjoying his time away from the game. Lately, he was seen pampering his friend’s kid at his place in Ranchi.

Dhoni brought an end to speculations over his participation in IPL 2024 after CSK won the title earlier in teh year.

“Looking for an answer? This is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body,” Dhoni told broadcasters moments before he joined his teammates to collect the IPL trophy.

Meanwhile, Kohli is on a break from his national duties. He would join the team ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka.
















