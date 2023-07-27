July 27, 2023

Not Workload Management; Mohammed Siraj Dropped From ODI Squad Due to Injury: BCCI

The team has not called for a replacement player for the ODI series, which commences on July 27, 2023 in Barbados.

Mohammed Siraj (Pic: Twitter)

Mumbai: Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has flown back to India on Wednesday due to an injury. The Borad of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) made an official announcemt on Thursday afternoon that the pacer has picked up an ankle sore injury and that is the reason why he is not part of the white-ball leg. Earlier, reports suggested that he was rested due to workload management.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit would also have a milestone within his grasp during the first ODI. Rohit needs 175 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. The Indian captain has double-centuries in ODI cricket, hence you cannot put the possibility beyond him.

With many regulars of the Indian team still on the road to recovery from injuries of various kind, the series against the West Indies presents a chance for the likes of Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Umran Malik to strengthen their case for playing a home Odi World Cup.

With Shreyas Iyer out, Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be given a chance for batting at number four despite recording a hat-trick of ducks in the ODIs against Australia in March. It is about making the opportunities count from here as we are in the last lap ahead of the marquee event.

India’s updated ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar










