WATCH: Not Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kohli Choses Chris Gayle As Most Fun Cricketer

Chris Gayle and Yuzvendra Chahal have been good friends on and off the field for almost a decade. In fact, both were a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for some years.

New Delhi: RCB star batter Virat Kohli chose Chris Gayle as the most fun cricketer instead of the Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Both the cricketers never fail to entertain their fans on and off the field. Chris Gayle who has not played Indian Premier League for two years is the all-time highest six-hitter of the tournament on the other hand, Chahal is currently playing for the franchise Rajasthan Royals and recently surpassed Sri Lanka great Lasith Malinga’s record of wickets. The 32-year-old leg spinner is the only Indian player who scalped 170 or more wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League.

On the other hand, Gayle hit the iconic 175-run innings while playing for RCB. Along with the performances with the bat, the camaraderie between Gayle and RCB players was very visible.

In a This or That session with Star Sports, the broadcaster uploaded the video on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube as well, Virat was asked, “Gayle or Chahal?, Most Fun cricketer?” And in response to it, he first had a wide smile and then responded by saying, “Little but Gayle”.

After winning the opener clash against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Banglaore has lost their second match against Kolkata Knight Riders which was played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 6, Thursday.











