Nothing Much Changes In Indian Cricket

The World Test Championship (WTC) final, one more inglorious chapter in India’s campaigns in International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments, is now over and all the excuses, accusations, aspersions and assorted indignation have been now reserved for the next time.

New Delhi: The World Test Championship (WTC) final, one more inglorious chapter in India’s campaigns in International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments, is now over and all the excuses, accusations, aspersions and assorted indignation have been now reserved for the next time. From how Shubman Gill was given out unfairly (according to many) to how poorly Cheteshwar Pujara or Virat Kohli, to why Ravichandran Ashwin was not in the XI, everything has been done to death and the sum total remains the same – India lost big time. Nothing will change that, as nothing will change the fact that India’s ICC sojourn since 2011 has been an unqualified disaster, thanks reasons galore.

Once the Test was lost by over 200 runs, a lot was said. Gill of Topic No. 1. He wasn’t out, the TV umpire was wrong etc. etc. Sure, lots of debate on this, but everyone has signed up for the TV replay with its limitations, so there’s nothing to complain about.

By that same equation, Australia missed out on two wickets when skipper Pat Cummins bowled no-balls. None of those two batters went on to score triple-centuries to rescue India and it was unlikely that Gill would have done the same.

That one is over.

Then came the “cramped” schedule, which has made coach Rahul Dravid unhappy. But when was the Indian cricket not cramped in the past 10 years or more? This is how it is.

Now, we begin the next cycle of the World Test Championship with two away Tests in the West Indies.

Quite ironic. There was a time that no one would want to miss a tour of the Caribbean. Not just for the cricket – the beaches, the reggae and the vibe was something else.

Now. None of the top players wants to go.

West Indies cricket just isn’t the same, so many seniors take their time off from this tour, or from the sides like Zimbabwe etc.

We understand Sanju Samson is back, for the white-ball format there, while Yashasvi Jaiswal is being touted as a replacement for Pujara and there is also a lot of noise being made about Sarfaraz Khan, while Ishan Kishan is supposedly going to play second fiddle to Samson in the limited-overs format. KS Bharat is also around still, somehow.

All of this, of course, depending on who goes to the West Indies or not. Rohit Sharma would be well served to get some effective runs and Kohli too could do with some long hits. But you never know — often the teams are also decided on which company is broadcasting the series.

Nevertheless, one more patchwork effort on the way, but that is how it is with cricket in India. But that is how it is, and has been, with this sport for long.















