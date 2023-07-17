Home

Novak Djokovic Hails Carlos Alcaraz After Loss at Wimbledon 2023 Final

Following the loss, Djokovic still had a smile on his face as he hailed his opponent.

Novak Djokovic loses against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2023 Final. (pic: Wimbledon)

London: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz made it a day to remember at the SW19 as he went on to edge Novak Djokovic on Sunday to clinch his maiden Wimbledon crown. It was not easy for the world No 1 as he was stretched to the distance. The Spanish had to fight five sets before winning the marathon battle against the Serbian. The 20-year-old beat the 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Following the loss, Djokovic still had a smile on his face as he hailed his opponent.

“I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about [Alcaraz’s] game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he’s got basically best of all three worlds,” Djokovic said.

“He’s got this mental resilience and really maturity for someone who is 20 years old. It’s quite impressive. He’s got this Spanish bull mentality of competitiveness and fighting spirit and incredible defence that we’ve seen with Rafa over the years. And I think he’s got some nice sliding backhands that he’s got some similarities with my backhands. The two-handed backhands, defence, being able to adapt. I think that has been my personal strength for many years. He has it, too,” he added.

The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. Djokovic also was kept from claiming his 24th career major.

Instead of Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, becoming the oldest male champion at Wimbledon in the Open era, Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, became the third-youngest. The age gap between the two was the widest in any men’s Slam final since 1974.















