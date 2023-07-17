Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Novak Djokovic Hails Carlos Alcaraz After Loss at Wimbledon 2023 Final

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Novak Djokovic Hails Carlos Alcaraz After Loss at Wimbledon 2023 Final

Following the loss, Djokovic still had a smile on his face as he hailed his opponent. 

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic highlights, Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic as it happened, Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic stats, Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic updates, Novak Djokovic age, Novak Djokovic updates, Novak Djokovic titles, Novak Djokovic records, Wimbledon 2023 Final, Wimbledon 2023 schedule, Wimbledon 2023 results, Wimbledon 2023 live updates, Tennis News
Novak Djokovic loses against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2023 Final. (pic: Wimbledon)

London: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz made it a day to remember at the SW19 as he went on to edge Novak Djokovic on Sunday to clinch his maiden Wimbledon crown. It was not easy for the world No 1 as he was stretched to the distance. The Spanish had to fight five sets before winning the marathon battle against the Serbian. The 20-year-old beat the 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Following the loss, Djokovic still had a smile on his face as he hailed his opponent.

“I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about [Alcaraz’s] game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he’s got basically best of all three worlds,” Djokovic said.

“He’s got this mental resilience and really maturity for someone who is 20 years old. It’s quite impressive. He’s got this Spanish bull mentality of competitiveness and fighting spirit and incredible defence that we’ve seen with Rafa over the years. And I think he’s got some nice sliding backhands that he’s got some similarities with my backhands. The two-handed backhands, defence, being able to adapt. I think that has been my personal strength for many years. He has it, too,” he added.

The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. Djokovic also was kept from claiming his 24th career major.

Instead of Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, becoming the oldest male champion at Wimbledon in the Open era, Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, became the third-youngest. The age gap between the two was the widest in any men’s Slam final since 1974.










Source link

Previous article
India Coach Rahul Dravid to be Rested For Ireland Tour: REPORT
Next article
Carlos Alcaraz REACTS After Beating Novak Djokovic to Clinch Maiden Wimbledon Title
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

TTF Kolkata 2023 Concludes With Record-Breaking Numbers!

admin -
TTF Kolkata 2023 surpassed all expectations, offering an exceptional...

Adani Group CommissionsIndia’s First Transnational Power Project

admin -
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani called on Bangladesh Prime...

Ravichandran Ashwin TROLLS Novak Djokovic With Cryptic Tweet During Wimbledon 2023 Final vs Carlos Alcaraz

admin -

Bisk Farm expands its Tiffun Slice range with the launch of Ghee enriched – Desi Cake

admin -
Bisk Farm, one of India’s leading Biscuit & Bakery...

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

TTF Kolkata 2023 Concludes With Record-Breaking Numbers!

International 0
TTF Kolkata 2023 surpassed all expectations, offering an exceptional...

Adani Group CommissionsIndia’s First Transnational Power Project

International 0
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani called on Bangladesh Prime...

Ravichandran Ashwin TROLLS Novak Djokovic With Cryptic Tweet During Wimbledon 2023 Final vs Carlos Alcaraz

Sports 0

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights