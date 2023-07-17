Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Novak Djokovic in Tears After Loss Against Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon 2023 Final

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Novak Djokovic in Tears After Loss Against Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon 2023 Final | WATCH

Following the loss, the veteran Serb was in tears as he got emotional after the loss as he had reigned at the court for over a decade.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic highlights, Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic as it happened, Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic stats, Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic updates, Novak Djokovic age, Novak Djokovic updates, Novak Djokovic titles, Novak Djokovic records, Wimbledon 2023 Final, Wimbledon 2023 schedule, Wimbledon 2023 results, Wimbledon 2023 live updates, Tennis News
Novak Djokovic in Tears

London: Novak Djokovic fought till the very end on Sunday but that was not good enough against the World No 1, Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish star went on to clinch his maiden Wimbledon crown in five sets. He was stretched by Djokovic but he came up with goods as his forehand worked wonders. Alcaraz beat Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Following the loss, the veteran Serb was in tears as he got emotional after the loss as he had reigned at the court for over a decade.

Here is the clip where you can see Djokovic in tears after the Wimbledon loss:

“I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about [Alcaraz’s] game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he’s got basically best of all three worlds,” Djokovic said.

“He’s got this mental resilience and really maturity for someone who is 20 years old. It’s quite impressive. He’s got this Spanish bull mentality of competitiveness and fighting spirit and incredible defence that we’ve seen with Rafa over the years. And I think he’s got some nice sliding backhands that he’s got some similarities with my backhands. The two-handed backhands, defence, being able to adapt. I think that has been my personal strength for many years. He has it, too,” he added.

In all probability, Djokovic would be back at SW19 nect year as well.










Source link

Previous article
SKF India Announces Team for Gothia Cup 2023 to be Held in Sweden
Next article
5 Ayurvedic Remedies to Boost Your Digestive Tract in Rainy Season
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights