Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal kickstart their 2023 campaigns this week in Adelaide and Sydney respectively, with the famous person veterans and nice rivals eyeing up but extra Australian Open glory.

With the pair sharing 43 Grand Slam titles between them — Djokovic has 21 and Nadal 22 — the scene is about for an epic showdown at Melbourne Park in January.

Nadal is the defending Australian Open champion and Djokovic is a nine-time winner.

Djokovic returns Down Below for the primary time since being sensationally detained after which deported forward of the 2022 Australian Open due to his refusal to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

He begins his bid for an unbelievable tenth Australian Open title on the Adelaide Worldwide from Sunday, following a troubled and truncated 12 months during which he missed two majors due to his vaccine standing.

Djokovic was initially barred from getting into Australia earlier than 2025, however a brand new authorities in Canberra reversed the ruling and he’s now gunning for extra silverware at his most profitable Grand Slam venue.

“Over the years I’ve been really fortunate to start very strong in Australia and I love playing there,” stated the world quantity 5 in Dubai final week, after ending 2022 with a record-equalling sixth ATP Tour Finals crown.

“After obviously what happened earlier this year, hopefully I can have a decent reception there and hopefully that can help me play some good tennis.”

He’ll face a top-notch discipline in Adelaide, together with Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, ranked six, seven and eight respectively.

In Djokovic’s absence this 12 months, Spanish nice Nadal swept previous Medvedev to win the Australian Open in an epic five-setter — then backed it up with a 14th French Open.

‘A lot of hours on court’

Nadal will start his preparations in Sydney on the United Cup, a brand new mixed-teams occasion, the place a blockbuster showdown with Australian showman Nick Kyrgios will check his credentials.

Eighteen nations will compete within the occasion throughout 11 days from Thursday, with Brisbane, Perth and Sydney internet hosting group video games in a round-robin format.

Ties comprise two males’s and two girls’s singles matches and one blended doubles.

The finals sequence shall be performed in Sydney.

World quantity three Casper Ruud and Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who’s getting back from a severe ankle harm, will take part.

Prime-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will heat up on the Kooyong Traditional exhibition in Melbourne from January 10-12 as he battles again from the belly harm that shortened his pre-season coaching block.

The 19-year-old Spaniard, a significant risk to Djokovic and Nadal, missed the season-ending ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals with a muscle tear, however is assured he shall be prepared.

“I would say the key is to practise a lot, spend a lot of hours on court,” he stated this month.

“I will be ready and 100 percent heading into Australia.”

Italy’s Jannik Sinner and world quantity 9 Taylor Fritz, amongst others, may even use Kooyong to fine-tune.

Girls’s world primary Iga Swiatek will acclimatise in Perth along with her Polish teammates on the United Cup on the again of successful the French Open and US Open in 2022.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is focusing on a primary Australian Open title after dropping within the semis this 12 months to Danielle Collins, who then crashed to Ashleigh Barty within the ultimate.

Swiatek inherited the highest rating following the shock retirement of Barty in March, and has been dominant ever since.

American world quantity three Jessica Pegula and resurgent French world quantity 4 Caroline Garcia, recent from beating Aryna Sabalenka to win the WTA Finals, additionally characteristic on the United Cup.

4 of the opposite prime 10 girls start the 12 months in Adelaide, with second-ranked Ons Jabeur, world quantity 5 Sabalenka, world quantity eight Daria Kasatkina and world quantity 9 Veronika Kudermetova all entered.