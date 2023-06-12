Novak Djokovic Returns To No.1 After 23rd Grand Slam Title

Home

Djokovic reclaimed the No. 1 spot by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the Roland Garros semifinals, taking the 420-point lead over the 20-year-old Spaniard, who is placed second with 7,175 points.

New Delhi: Novak Djokovic has returned to No.1 position in the ATP Rankings after triumphing at Roland Garros and has begun a record-extending 388th week at the ranking summit after he clinched a record 23rd major

If Alcaraz had managed to defeat Djokovic and reach his second major final, he would have been able to retain the No.1 ATP Ranking following the tournament.

It will be Djokovic’s third stint as World No. 1 this year and the second time in 2023 he has climbed to No. 1 by winning a major. He has won both the Australian Open and Roland Garros and returned to the top of the men’s tennis mountain each time.

In February, Djokovic broke Stefanie Graf’s record for most weeks at World No.1 by a men’s or women’s tennis player (then 377 weeks). Only one other man, Roger Federer (310 weeks), has spent more than 300 weeks as World No.1.

The Serbian is the first man to win all four major events at least three times. He is also the oldest Roland Garros champion at the age of 36 years and 20 days.

Several other ATP Tour stars have also climbed following the second major of the season.

Khachanov has returned to the Top 10, replacing Felix Auger-Aliassime, for the first time since 2019 after he reached the quarterfinals in Paris.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season, also advancing to the semifinals at the Australian Open and the Miami Open.

Alexander Zverev of Germany climbed four sports to 23rd after his semifinal finish in French Open. The 26-year-old’s run in the French capital was his best result of the season.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry is the biggest mover in the men’s rankings as he went up 17 places to 32nd.

The Argentine arrived at Roland Garros having previously earned only one main draw win at a major (Australian Open 2023). Ten days later he left as a major quarterfinalist after defeating Jack Draper, Alex de Minaur, Borna Coric and Yoshihito Nishioka.















