Ocean’s 18 Mini Golf & Bar, a New Multi-Million-Dollar Entertainment Destination, Opens at Ocean Featuring $500,000 Immersive Holograms

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

Jan. 19, 2026

Casino

casino



Actor Christopher McDonald performs the first putt at Ocean’s 18 Mini Golf & Bar.



casino

casino

Casino

Casino

casino

Casino

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT



Casino

Casino

Casino

/PRNewswire/ —officially opened its doors atin Atlantic City on January 17 following a grand opening celebration with a special appearance by actor Christopher McDonald, aka “Shooter McGavin” in, and also known for his role on HBO Max’s. During the celebration, McDonald participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and mingled with guests and tried his hand on the mini golf course. MTV’sstars Sammi Giancola aka “Sammi Sweetheart” and Jenni Farley aka “JWoww” also stopped by the event to take a few swings on the course. Located on theLevel next to LaScala’s Fire, Ocean’s 18 is the first mini golf course ever built inside an Atlantic Cityand features a full-service bar.Spanning 8,000 square feet across two levels, Ocean’s 18 features two nine-hole mini golf courses designed to appeal to all generations. Described as a “Sip Swing Social,” the venue taps into the deep-rooted Jersey Shore tradition of mini golf, offering a nostalgic experience that is equally engaging for families,guests, first dates, and groups of friends. Open weekly Wednesday through Monday, guests of all ages are welcome during the day while the evenings transition into a vibrant 21-and-over sports bar atmosphere after 9pm nightly. The venue also functions as a full sports bar, featuring large TVs on both sides of the facility and a curated cocktail menu, including signature cocktails like the Jaws 18, a blue martini made with Ketel One, and the Pineapple Par, alongside rotating seasonal cocktails as well as frozen granitas available in a variety of flavors. Ocean’s 18 features technology created by HYPERVSN, the same company behind the advanced hologram technology used at The Sphere in Las Vegas. This technology includes Ava the Avatar, a virtual human hologram that welcomes guests, answers questions, and prompts visitors to take on the venue’s signature Challenge Hole. Ava is multilingual, speaking more than 15 languages, allowing guests to ask questions in their native language and receive responses in the same language. Ocean’s 18 also boasts a 12-foot Great White Shark hologram towering over the main bar—the largest hologram ever installed in a mini golf course or inside aanywhere in the world. Ocean’s 18 introduces a unique competitive element with digital gameplay features, including QR code scorecards and a real-time leaderboard that allows guests to track rankings throughout the day. The space is fully adaptable for private and corporate events. Groups can reserve the upper or lower course, rent the entire facility, or a space near the bar to create a private lounge experience that includes the lower course and catering options. For corporate events, Ocean’s 18 can customize the hologram displays to feature company logos and other images. “Ocean’s 18 Mini Golf & Bar represents everything we strive for at OceanResort, innovation, energy, and experiences that bring people together,” said Bill Callahan, General Manager of OceanResort. “By combining the nostalgia of mini golf with cutting-edge technology, a vibrant bar scene, and our unmatched entertainment offerings, Ocean’s 18 adds an entirely new dimension to the guest experience and reinforces Ocean as a must-visit destination in Atlantic City.” “As the first mini golf experience inside ain Atlantic City, Ocean’s 18 reimagines what entertainment in Atlantic City can be,” said Mark Benevento, Owner/Operator of Ocean’s 18 Mini Golf & Bar. “With immersive technology, a multilingual avatar, and a nostalgia-driven design, it blends Jersey Shore culture and innovation into a one-of-a-kind experience anyone can enjoy.” Ocean’s 18 Mini Golf & Bar is now open weekly Wednesday through Monday and adds another dynamic attraction to OceanResort’s growing lineup of best-in-class dining, entertainment, and nightlife experiences. To coincide with the opening of the venue, Ocean plans to launch a “Stay and Play” hotel package in partnership with local golf courses and branded golfwear later this year to cater to golfers in the Northeast and beyond.Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, OceanResort, named “Best” by Philadelphia Magazine’s “Best of Philly” awards, features 1,860 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; over 1,750 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 7 upscale dining restaurants; 12 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world’s largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. OceanResort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visitor follow Ocean on, &. SOURCE Ocean Casino Resort