T20 World Cup 2024 – Florida weather – USA vs Ireland, Canada vs India, Ireland vs Pakistan could be affected

T20 World Cup 2024 – USA vs Ind – Rohit Sharma on Suryakumar Yadav – ‘He showed he’s got a different game as well’

Match Report – USA vs IND 25th Match, Group A, June 12, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024 – USA hit with first ever stop-clock penalty at crucial time against India

India news – Shardul Thakur undergoes successful foot surgery