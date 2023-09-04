ODI World Cup 2023: Fan BIZARRELY Uses 10 Devices To Book Tickets For Mega Tournament

Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Fan BIZARRELY Uses 10 Devices To Book Tickets For IND vs PAK In Mega Tournament | Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: The ticket sales for ODI World Cup 2023 have already been under process from August 25 for all the people but somehow it didn’t make for a pleasant experience for many cricket fans eager to see the best of 50-over cricket at home in October-November.

Add to their woes, BookMyShow, the official ticketing platform for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, had crashed initially when the tickets were put up for sale at 8 pm after the previous timing of 6 pm.

A cricket fan took his twitter to share the video where he is trying with 10 devices to book tickets for the World Cup but still unable to book, here is the video:

The World Cup will start from October 5 and the first match will be played between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India will play their opener clash against Australia on October 08 at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Tamilnadu.

BCCI is yet to announce their squad for the marique event team India is currently busy in the ongoing Aisa Cup where the first match against arch-rivals Pakistan has already washed away now Rohit Sharma & Co. will face Nepal to seal their birth for semi-final clash which will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka’s Kandy.















