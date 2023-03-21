ODI World Cup 2023 Likely To Start On 5th October, Final Set to Take Place in Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium On 19th November- Report

Home

ODI World Cup 2023 Likely To Start On 5th October, Final Set to Take Place in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium On 19th November- Report

A total of 12 venues have been shortlisted for cricket’s biggest stage.

New Delhi: News coming in that the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 is likely to start from 5th October and will go on till 19th November.

As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, the Final of the grandest stage of cricket will take at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the biggest cricket stadium in the world, in terms of capacity.

A total of 12 venues in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai have been shortlisted for the showpiece event.

The delay in announcing the schedules is because BCCI is getting the necessary clearances from the Indian government. The board is trying their level best to get a tax exemption and procure visa for the Pakistan national team cricketers.

In the recent ICC’s Quarterly Meeting in Dubai, BCCI has assured that the Pakistan contingent will get guaranteed visa for the tournament.











