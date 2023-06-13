Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Likely to be Announced Today; India-Pakistan Face-off on 15th October in Ahmedabad

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Likely to be Announced Today; India-Pakistan Face-off on 15th October in Ahmedabad

World Cup 2023 Schedule: India play their tournament opener versus Australia and they play the big game against Pakistan on October 15 in the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. 

ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, ODI World Cup 2023 fixtures, ODI World Cup 2023 squads, ODI World Cup 2023 teams, ODI World Cup 2023 venues, ODI World Cup 2023 India's Fixtures, ODI WC 2023 Live streaming, India's ODI WC Fixtures, Rohit Sharma, BCCI, Ind vs Pak, Ind vs Aus, Cricket News, BCCI News
World Cup 2023 Schedule @ Twitter

Dubai: So yes, in all likelyhood – all the speculations would be put to rest as the International Cricket Council (ICC) may announce the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule today. There were rumours that it could happen on Monday but that did not happen and hence the announcement is likely to happen today. While it could happen anytime today, the draft schedule is already out and that shows India play their tournament opener versus Australia and they play the big game against Pakistan on October 15 in the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

“We are meeting ICC officials tomorrow to discuss the fine prints of the schedule. Once that’s done, we will have it for you. By Monday, we should have the final schedule,” a senior BCCI official had told InsideSport.

Draft schedule of India in World Cup:

IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai

IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi

IND vs PAK, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune

IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala

IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow

IND vs Qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai

IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata

IND vs Qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru










Source link

Previous article
India beat South Korea to lift maiden Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights