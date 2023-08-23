August 23, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

ODI World Cup 2023: Three Indian Cities To Host Official Warm-Up Matches

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ODI World Cup 2023: Three Indian Cities To Host Official Warm-Up Matches | Details

All games will commence at 2:00 pm IST and teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squads during the matches.

ICC, BCCI, ICC ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023, World Cup 2023, Indian Cricket Team, 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup,2023 ICC Cricket World Cup venue,Guwahati, Hyderabad,ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Matches, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Matches Fixture, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Matches Full Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Matches Schedule, ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, ICC ODI World Cup 2023, ICC World Cup, ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule,Ind, India, India match schedule, ODI World Cup, ODI World Cup 2023, Thiruvananthapuram, World Cup, World Cup 2023, World Cup 2023 Schedule, World Cup Schedule, World Cup Schedule 2023, Indian Team, ICC Warm-up Fixtures, ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Matches, World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Matches Schedule,
Three Indian cities will host warm-up fixtures of ODI World Cup 2023. (Pic: ICC)

New Delhi: With less than 50 days to go for the Quadrennial tournament, the official fixtures of the warm-up matches for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India have been announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on August 23, Wednesday.

The 10 teams will play two warm-up 50-over games from 29 September to 3 October with matches to be held in three different cities across India. On October 5, defending champions England will take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The warm-up games will be played at Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram and this will help and provide teams with the perfect opportunity to acclimatise in the sub-continent conditions they are expected to face during this year’s World Cup.

On the opening day of warm-up fixtures i.e. 29 September Bangladesh will play against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, South Africa will take on Afghanistan in Thiruvananthapuram and New Zealand will face Pakistan in Hyderabad.

On 30 September hosts India will play against the reigning champions England in Guwahati. The five-time champions Australia will be playing against the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on the same day.

All games will commence at 2:00 pm IST and teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squads during the matches.

World Cup warm-up fixtures:

Friday 29 September

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Saturday 30 September

India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Monday 2 October

England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Tuesday 3 October

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI Announces BookMyShow As Ticketing Platform For Tournament

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Congratulate ISRO On Chandrayaan-3’s Successful Landing

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Mark Butcher Reveals Ben Stokes Ideal Position To Bat At Englands Starting XI

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

1 min read

India reached Moon

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI Announces BookMyShow As Ticketing Platform For Tournament

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Dainik Sambad & Biswa Bangla Sambad win Merlin CSJC Media Football Tournament 2023

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

A Biography Of Chhau Dance Exponent, Kumari Bani, Titled “Chhondobondhone Kumari Bani” Launched

1 hour ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights