ODI World Cup 2023: Three Indian Cities To Host Official Warm-Up Matches | Details

All games will commence at 2:00 pm IST and teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squads during the matches.

Three Indian cities will host warm-up fixtures of ODI World Cup 2023. (Pic: ICC)

New Delhi: With less than 50 days to go for the Quadrennial tournament, the official fixtures of the warm-up matches for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India have been announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on August 23, Wednesday.

The 10 teams will play two warm-up 50-over games from 29 September to 3 October with matches to be held in three different cities across India. On October 5, defending champions England will take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The warm-up games will be played at Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram and this will help and provide teams with the perfect opportunity to acclimatise in the sub-continent conditions they are expected to face during this year’s World Cup.

On the opening day of warm-up fixtures i.e. 29 September Bangladesh will play against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, South Africa will take on Afghanistan in Thiruvananthapuram and New Zealand will face Pakistan in Hyderabad.

On 30 September hosts India will play against the reigning champions England in Guwahati. The five-time champions Australia will be playing against the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on the same day.

World Cup warm-up fixtures:

Friday 29 September

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Saturday 30 September

India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Monday 2 October

England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Tuesday 3 October

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad















