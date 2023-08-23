ODI World Cup 2023: Three Indian Cities To Host Official Warm-Up Matches

ODI World Cup 2023: Three Indian Cities To Host Official Warm-Up Matches2 min read
All games will commence at 2:00 pm IST and teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squads during the matches.
New Delhi: With less than 50 days to go for the Quadrennial tournament, the official fixtures of the warm-up matches for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India have been announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on August 23, Wednesday.
The 10 teams will play two warm-up 50-over games from 29 September to 3 October with matches to be held in three different cities across India. On October 5, defending champions England will take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The warm-up games will be played at Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram and this will help and provide teams with the perfect opportunity to acclimatise in the sub-continent conditions they are expected to face during this year’s World Cup.
JUST IN: Warm-up fixtures of the ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup 2023 announced 👇#CWC23https://t.co/tSPnBMPMQq
— ICC (@ICC) August 23, 2023
On the opening day of warm-up fixtures i.e. 29 September Bangladesh will play against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, South Africa will take on Afghanistan in Thiruvananthapuram and New Zealand will face Pakistan in Hyderabad.
On 30 September hosts India will play against the reigning champions England in Guwahati. The five-time champions Australia will be playing against the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on the same day.
World Cup warm-up fixtures:
Friday 29 September
Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Saturday 30 September
India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Monday 2 October
England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Tuesday 3 October
Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad