OIKOS ® – America’s #1 high-protein yogurt brand, now with protein shakes – is back for the Big Game with a new ad spot titled “The Big Hill.” The creative, starring actress Kathryn Hahn and pro football player Derrick Henry, will air exclusively on Peacock and OIKOS social channels on February 8, 2026.

Set within San Francisco's legendary hills, the ad delivers a humorous and inspiring take on finding strength when facing life's uphill battles.

The campaign highlights fan-favorite OIKOS Triple Zero® high protein Greek yogurt cups and ready-to-drink OIKOS™ Protein Shakes, both made with high-quality, complete protein, 0g added sugar*, and no artificial sweeteners, proving that STRONGER MAKES EVERYTHING BETTER®.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and LOUISVILLE, Colo.

Jan. 29, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — America's #1 high-protein yogurt brand, is making its return to football's biggest stage with a new Game Day spot, "The Big Hill." The 30-second ad shows how the protein-packed lineup from OIKOS can boldly power the strength it takes to push through life's uphill battles, proving that STRONGER MAKES EVERYTHING BETTER®.