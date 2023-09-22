Home

Ola To Showcase Its Futuristic Motorcycle Portfolio At Buddh International Circuit During MotoGP Bharat Event

Ola partners with BIC to deploy S1 scooters for all on-ground support and pave way for sustainable operations in global motorsports.

Bengaluru: Ola Electric, India’s largest EV company, is set to showcase its futuristic motorcycle portfolio during the inaugural edition of MotoGP Bharat being held at Buddh International Circuit from 22-24 September 2023. The motorcycles will be on display at Ola’s booth in the Fanzone, giving an opportunity for enthusiasts from around the globe to explore the bikes and gain insights into Ola’s vision for the future of motorcycling.

With this strategic partnership with Buddh International Circuit (BIC), Ola is lending the organizers a fleet of its revolutionary S1 scooters for use during the MotoGP. These Ola S1 scooters will replace the ICE two-wheelers for on-ground support activities, including marshall support. This exciting partnership between Ola and Buddh International Circuit is aligned with MotoGP’s sustainable operations commitment as it prepares for the second season of the MotoE World Championship in 2024.

Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, of Ola Electric, said, “It is an exciting time for motorsports in India. It’s taken a long time for the highest class of motorcycle racing to make its way to India. Much like MotoGP is the epitome of two-wheeler racing, Ola represents the best of EV two-wheelers.

As we step into the passionate realm of motorcycles, we are immensely thrilled to participate in a global motorsports event, where we can showcase the future of motorcycling and share Ola’s vision, engineering, and technology on a global scale. I am certain that our presence will ignite enthusiasm for our foray into bikes and excite people about the future of electric motorcycles not only in India but around the world.”

Over the last two years, Ola has strongly positioned itself as a frontrunner in India’s adoption towards EVs in the 2W segment. With the new motorcycle portfolio spreading across four best-in-class models- Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser, and Roaster; the company is reimagining motorcycles.

With bikes introduced across all popular categories, Ola plans to further expand its portfolio under each of these categories to cater to consumer demands across all form factors and price points. Ola’s deep investment in R&D and cell manufacturing will serve the basis for the success of the company’s future products. While pre-reserve for bikes is open, they will be introduced by the end 2024.















