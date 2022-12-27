On Babar Azam’s Captaincy Future, PCB Breaks Silence | Cricket Information

One of many largest stalwarts within the world cricketing spectrum, Babar Azam has seen many questions being raised over his job as a captain. Although Pakistan reached the ultimate of the T20 World Cup 2022 and have performed moderately effectively in just a few different assignments, the house Take a look at sequence loss to England noticed critics launching a sharpened assault on the younger batter. When the brand new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) boss was requested about his views on Babar’s captaincy, he referred to as him ‘son of the soil’.

Earlier, former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had given Babar his final backing, suggesting he cannot even think about life with out the star batter.

“I have never thought of it as a result of I by no means imagined a life with out Babar Azam,” Raja had stated.

Throughout a press convention, Najam Sethi, the person who changed Ramiz Raja on the helm, was knowledgeable about his predecessor’s tackle Babar’s captaincy by a reporter who requested about his opinion on the matter.

“Babar Azam is the star of Pakistan. With out him the Pakistan staff could be with out its son of the soil. He’s in our hearts and can all the time stay there,” Sethi stated in response.

On being pressed in regards to the matter, Sethi stated that he must seek the advice of the matter with different individuals within the board earlier than coming to a conclusion.

“I’ll hearken to recommendation and proposals from the individuals I appoint as I do not make cricketing selections on my own,” he stated.

The brand new PCB chairman was additionally requested about his views on the Asia Cup controversy. He urged that the board will observe what the federal government asks them to.

“We’ll obey no matter the federal government would recommend to us and we are going to search the federal government’s recommendation when the time arrives, just like the final time I used to be the chairman. So far as the Asia Cup is anxious, I’ll go to ACC (Asian Cricket Council) and see what the state of affairs is and we’ll take a choice that’s within the higher curiosity of the sport. We now have to see what the opposite board’s place is, we’ve got to play cricket with everybody, and we won’t take any step which might trigger any isolation,” stated Sethi.

Featured Video Of The Day

“It Feels Nice”: Indian Girls’s Hockey Workforce Captain On Profitable FIH Nations Cup Trophy