Pele‘s daughter posted a photograph of the Brazilian soccer legend from his hospital mattress in Sao Paulo on Friday with the caption “yet one more night time collectively.” Within the photograph, Kely Cristina Nascimento is seen hugging her 82-year-old father, with just one facet of his face seen within the picture. Pele is affected by worsening most cancers in addition to kidney and coronary heart issues. “We’re nonetheless right here, within the battle and within the religion. Yet another night time collectively,” Nascimento wrote under the photograph shared on Instagram round 11:00 pm native time (Saturday 0200 GMT).

On Wednesday, the Albert Einstein Hospital, the place the three-time World Cup winner is staying, introduced that his colon most cancers was displaying “development” and he wanted “extra intensive care to deal with kidney and coronary heart failure.”

Minutes earlier, Nascimento and Flavia Arantes, one other certainly one of Pele’s daughters, had introduced on Instagram that their father would spend Christmas on the hospital.

Final Sunday, Nascimento had posted a photograph of Arantes massaging their father’s left foot as he watched the World Cup remaining on TV.

After the match, Pele congratulated Argentine Lionel Messi for his “deserved” victory in opposition to France.

Throughout this World Cup, Pele noticed Neymar equal his worldwide goal-scoring file for the Selecao (77).

Pele is taken into account by many to be the best footballer of all time and has obtained a number of messages of assist since his hospitalization, together with from the French star Kylian Mbappe, who known as on followers to “pray for the King.”

Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on November 29 for what his medical workforce known as a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy remedies, which he has been receiving since having surgical procedure to take away a colon tumor in September 2021.

