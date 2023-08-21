Home

‘One Loose End they Need To Tie’, Sanjay Manjrekar Gives Honest Opinion On Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023

‘One Loose End they Need To Tie’, Sanjay Manjrekar Gives Honest Opinion On Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has given his honest opinion on star batter Suryakumar Yadav , 2 months before the ODI World Cup in India.

Yadav has cemented himself as one of the best T20I batters in the world, but when it comes to the 50-over game, the Mumbai Indians man didn’t live up to the expectations.

Addressing the matter, Manjrekar feels that the 32-year old is a loose end and India need to fix it before the World Cup and see whether they want to take the explosive batter to the show piece event or not.

“I think most issues seem to address that the batter is in pretty good form. India of course have to ponder on the Suryakumar Yadav case because 50 overs cricket is not quite making the same impact but he will be such a big temptation on a big stage when he walks in with just 15-17 overs left in the innings, can be a game changer”, Manjrekar told to Star Sports.

“So that is an issue India need to sort of finalise whether they want, Suryakumar Yadav, so that is one loose end they need to tie.” Manjrekar also said that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be required to bowl a lot if India are to do well in the showpiece”, he further added.

SKY has been picked up in the Asia Cup 2023 squad, which starts from September 30. His performance will be crucial for sure as this would determine his World Cup chances.

At the same time, Manjrekar is also concerned about Hardik Pandya’s form. He wants him in the best possible shape and as an all-rounder, he excepts Pandya to bowl at least 6-7 overs during the World Cup.

”Hardik Pandya’s form is a little bit of concern, his bowling because you will have to do a lot of physical work in the World Cup because you need him as the all-rounder not just a batter so at least 6-7 over per innings is what is expected from him”, he added.















