EXCLUSIVE | One Of The Biggest Wins In My Career, Says HS Prannoy After Malaysia Masters 2023 Triumph

HS Prannoy beat China’s Weng Hong Yang in men’s singles final to clinch his maiden Malaysia Masters title and also became the first Indian to win this trophy.

New Delhi: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy described his Malaysia Masters 2023 triumph as one of the biggest wins in his career after he ended a six-year title drought on Sunday. The 30-year-old shuttler beat Weng Hong Yang in a pulsating men’s singles final 21-9, 13-21, 21-18 and also became the first Indian to win this title.

The World No.7 shuttler showed great composure and resolve during the 94-minute encounter against his Chinese opponent, a 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist.

Relieved after winning the title, Prannoy reiterated that all the matches in the tournament were tough. “Yeah, but it feels good. I think the matches all were really tough for me starting from the first round. And eventually when a Super 500 event, I think I would say one of the biggest victories in my career,” Prannoy said in an exclusive interaction with India.com.

Speaking about his plans for the busy calendar ahead, Prannoy revealed, he would be preparing for the Singapore Open in the next few days. The Singapore Open starts next week. “Plans after this title, I don’t think we have, much of time to relax. I think playing Singapore Open after a week, so we’ll get back to India tomorrow (Monday).

“Then we’ll have a few days of training and then we head to Singapore,” added Prannoy. The star shuttler also felt that this title will give him a lot of confidence ahead of Asian Games 2023 which is set to be held later this year.

“The title is definitely going to give a lot of confidence, to be honest, because, uh, we have a lot of tournaments coming up before Asian Games also. So, title is obviously a title, and I think playing such, close, long matches. I think that gives you a different country that that you belong to, uh, the top tens. And you also can win big tournament.

“So I think that is going to help me play much better in the coming events,” concluded Prannoy.















