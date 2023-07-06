Menu
One Of The Most Cherished Wickets Was That Of Maxwell, Says T. Natarajan

T. Natarajan is playing for Khiladix.com’s Ba11sy Trichy in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). (Pic: IANS)

New Delhi: Indian cricketer T. Natarajan, who is playing for Khiladix.com’s Ba11sy Trichy in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), on Thursday said that playing for his country has not only honed his skills but also instilled in him a greater sense of responsibility and determination.

Coming from a small town in Tamil Nadu, Natarajan expressed his gratitude to the sport of cricket, which has been the driving force behind his growth and success.

It provided him with many great opportunities to showcase his talent and passion. Natarajan received support and guidance from his coaches and mentors for his development as a cricketer.

Asked about his go-to mantra, Natarajan mentioned his coach’s emphasis on “Be yourself.”

“This advice has played a significant role in boosting my confidence and allowing him to express himself freely on the field,” said the cricketer.

Natarajan has been utilising this mantra extensively during his matches for Ba11sy Trichy, which bears the KhiladiX.com logo on the jerseys.

On his cricket journey, Natarajan revealed that “one of my most cherished wickets was that of Glenn Maxwell”.

“The challenge of bowling to such a skilled batsman and the satisfaction of executing a carefully planned strategy to dismiss him,” he said.

Beyond his on-field achievements, Natarajan is also passionate about helping young talents in cricket. He spoke about the T. Natarajan Cricket Academy, a project close to his heart, which provides aspiring cricketers with proper guidance and exposure, ultimately shaping the future of Indian cricket.

Natarajan went on to share his experience of making a comeback to the Indian team, particularly during the Gabba Test against Australia.

He described it as “an unexpected and surreal experience, acknowledging the demands and intensity of international cricket”. Natarajan expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and the support he received from his teammates and the coaching staff.

Representing the Indian cricket team has been transformative for Natarajan. “The demands of professional cricket, coupled with the immense pride of wearing the Indian jersey”, have changed his perspective on the game.

Looking ahead, Natarajan maintains a present-focused mindset. He believes in giving his best in every match, trusting that the future will take care of itself.

As part of his commitment to the game, Natarajan’s team has joined forces with KhiladiX.com, a renowned sports news platform. The partnership not only strengthens his dedication to cricket but also provides an opportunity to connect with fans in new and engaging ways.

As the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) continues to captivate cricket enthusiasts, Natarajan’s journey and his team’s association with KhiladiX.com have added an exciting dimension to the league.










