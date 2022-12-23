P.V. Sindhu twelfth highest-paid feminine athlete in world, solely Indian and badminton participant in high 25
Indian badminton starlet P.V. Sindhu has made it to the Forbes’ annual checklist of highest-paid feminine athletes. Sindhu is the one shuttler and Indian feminine sportsperson to function within the checklist of 25 athletes. The 2-time Olympic medallist and former world champion Sindhu has been ranked twelfth behind basketball participant Candace Parker with a complete incomes of $7.1 million.
Sindhu, in 2022, received her maiden Commonwealth Video games ladies’s singles gold and Singapore Open Tremendous 500 title.
Forbes thought-about earnings from on-court – salaries, bonuses, stipends, and prize money- and off-court – sponsorships and endorsement offers. It was the earnings from the sponsorship offers that stood out.
The checklist is dominated by tennis gamers, with 12 of the 25 athletes coming from the game. Naomi Osaka, the world no. 42, topped the checklist with a complete annual incomes of $51.1 million, whereas Serena Williams is a distant second with $41.3 million and Eileen Gu, the freestyle skier, third with a complete coffer of $20.1 million.
World no. 1 Iga Swiatek is sixth on the checklist regardless of successful the French Open and US Open grand slam titles. This checklist additionally recommended that on-court performances have little affect on athletes’ earnings, because the model worth decided their standings.
Within the high 12, other than Sindhu, gymnast Simone Biles ($10 million), skier Eileen Gu, golfer Minjee Lee ($7.3 million), and basketball participant Parker ($7.2 million) are the one entrants from outdoors tennis.
US ladies’s soccer stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, in the meantime, are tied at nineteenth with an incomes of $5.7 million.
People additionally dominated the checklist, with 10 of the highest 25 coming from the USA.
Checklist of 25 highest paid feminine athletes of the yr:
1. Naomi Osaka (Japan) – Tennis – $51.1 million
2. Serena Williams (USA) – Tennis – $41.3 million
3. Elieen Gu (China) – Snowboarding – $20.1 million
4. Emma Raducanu (UK) – Tennis – $18.7 million
5. Iga Swiatek (Poland) – Tennis – $14.9 million
6. Venus Williams (USA) – Tennis – $12.1 million
7. Coco Gauff (USA) – Tennis – $11.1 million
8. Simone Biles (USA) – Gymnastics – $10 million
9. Jessica Pegula (USA) – Tennis – $7.6 million
10. Minjee Lee (Australia) – Golf – $7.3 million
11. Candace Parker (USA) – Basketball – $7.2 million
12. P.V. Sindhu (India) – Badminton – $7.1 million
13. Leylah Fernandez (Canada) – Tennis -$7 million
14. Lydia Ko (New Zealand) – Golf – $6.9 million
15. Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) – Tennis – $6.5 million
16. Paula Badosa (Spain) – Tennis – $6.2 million
17. Lexi Thompson (USA) – Golf – $5.9 million
18. Jin Younger Ko (South Korea) – Golf – $5.8 million
19. In Gee Chun (South Korea) – Golf -$5.7 million
19. Alex Morgan (USA) – Soccer – $5.7 million
19. Megan Rapione (USA) – Soccer – $5.7 million
22. Brooke Henderson (Canada) – Golf – $5.4 million
22. Nelly Korda (USA) – Golf – $5.4 million
24. Caroline Garcia (France) – Tennis – $5.2 million
24. Garbine Muguruza (Spain) – Tennis – $5.2 million