Indian badminton starlet P.V. Sindhu has made it to the Forbes’ annual checklist of highest-paid feminine athletes. Sindhu is the one shuttler and Indian feminine sportsperson to function within the checklist of 25 athletes. The 2-time Olympic medallist and former world champion Sindhu has been ranked twelfth behind basketball participant Candace Parker with a complete incomes of $7.1 million from the BWF World Tour occasions and endorsement offers.

Sindhu, in 2022, gained her maiden Commonwealth Video games ladies’s singles gold and Singapore Open Tremendous 500 title.

Forbes thought of earnings from on-court – salaries, bonuses, stipends, and prize money- and off-court – sponsorships and endorsement offers. It was the earnings from the sponsorship offers that stood out.

The checklist is dominated by tennis gamers, with 12 of the 25 athletes coming from the game. Naomi Osaka, the world no. 42, topped the checklist with a complete annual incomes of $51.1 million, whereas Serena Williams is a distant second with $41.3 million and Eileen Gu, the freestyle skier, third with a complete coffer of $20.1 million.

World no. 1 Iga Swiatek is sixth on the checklist regardless of successful the French Open and US Open grand slam titles. This checklist additionally instructed that on-court performances have little impression on athletes’ earnings, because the model worth decided their standings.

Additionally Learn | BWF world rankings: Satwik-Chirag obtain career-best no. 5 rankings, Prannoy again in high 10

Within the high 12, aside from Sindhu, gymnast Simone Biles ($10 million), skier Eileen Gu, golfer Minjee Lee ($7.3 million), and basketball participant Parker ($7.2 million) are the one entrants from outdoors tennis.

US ladies’s soccer stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, in the meantime, are tied at nineteenth with an incomes of $5.7 million.

People additionally dominated the checklist, with 10 of the highest 25 coming from the USA.