Home

Sports

“Paaji, Har Baar Itne Tight Matches Kyun?”, Sanju Samson Hilarious Question to Shikhar Dhawan Wins Internet

The picture has become an instant hit on the internet and the fans are quite impressed by the camaraderie between the two batters.

“Paaji, Har Baar Itne Tight Matches Kyun?”, Sanju Samson Hilarious Question to Shikhar Dhawan Wins Internet. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, went down the wire as the Shikhar Dhawam-led side once again edged in the ongoing Indian Premier League, this time by 5 runs.

After the match, Rajasthan’s captain Sanju Samson posted a picture of him with Shikhar Dhawan on Twitter with the caption, ‘Paaji, Har Baar Itne Tight Matches Kyun ?’. It means in plain English- ‘Brother, why do we have such tight matches every time?’

Well the picture has become an instant hit on the internet and the fans are quite impressed by the camaraderie between the two batters.

“Paaji, har baar itne tight matches kyun?” pic.twitter.com/Fn6zrc9La9 — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) April 6, 2023

hahah thats cute caption….. answer is PBKS ko Tight Jhappiyaan pasand si !! @SDhawan25 haiga paaji ? — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) April 6, 2023

Well played Sanju .. Keep the momentum going . Break all the barriers .. We are all with you .. — Sunil Menon (@naatil_evideya) April 6, 2023

Pyaar hi bahot hai — Ishaan Meet (@ishaanmeet) April 6, 2023

Shikki bhai: “Arey Entertainment bhi toh koi cheez hoti hai! “ — Pranay (@kadampranay11) April 6, 2023

“We started off really well, we finished the powerplay really well. In the middle overs, we were expecting to get the boundaries here and there but they bowled really well. That’s where I think the momentum went a bit down. We did well to get so close also after the fall in our run rate. We just fell short of a six, just one ball hit away,” Samson told reporters at the post-match press conference.











