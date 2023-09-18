September 18, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Pacer Hassan Ali Likely To Picked

2 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan’s Probable Squad: Pacer Hassan Ali Likely To Picked

A number changes are expected in the squad with chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq will have a few names in mind, who can make the cut. 

Babar Azam, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC ODI World Cup 2023, ICC World Cup 2023, India National Cricket Team, Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan national cricket team, Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan World Cup Squad 2023, Players List, Schedule, Team List, Hassan Ali
ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan’s Probable Squad: Pacer Hassan Ali Likely To Picked. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: After a disappointing Asia Cup 2023 campaign, Pakistan will be looking to be at their best at the ODI World Cup 2023 in neighbouring country, India.

A number changes are expected in the squad with chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq will have a few names in mind, who can make the cut.

As per sources, Hassan Ali is likely to make a comeback to the 15-member squad.

Mohammad Haris, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Faheem Asraf’s selection looks in big doubt.

Star players, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan are clearly out of form and their performance was evident in the Asia Cup 2023. But as per Pakistani media both of them will make it to the Final squad.

Pakistan’s 15-member-squad for the World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdulla Shafiq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Zaman Khan.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Olympian Wrestler Anshu Malik Files FIR Against Fake Objectionable Video

2 hours ago admin
1 min read

LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: Ashwin’s Addition Makes HEADLINES!

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Rested For First Two ODIs; KL Rahul To Lead

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Olympian Wrestler Anshu Malik Files FIR Against Fake Objectionable Video

2 hours ago admin
1 min read

LIVE UPDATES – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: Ashwin’s Addition Makes HEADLINES!

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Rested For First Two ODIs; KL Rahul To Lead

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Pacer Hassan Ali Likely To Picked

3 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.