Home

Sports

Highlights | PAK vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Shadab’s Heroics Lead PAK To 1 Wicket Win

live

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI – Highlights: Shadab Khan’s heroic knock of 48 runs in the death overs and Naseem Shah’s finish guided Pakistan to a thrilling one-wicket win in the second ODI

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI – Live Cricket Score, Commentary (Twitter)

Highlights | Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI Score

Shadab Khan’s heroic knock of 48 runs in the death overs and Naseem Shah’s finish guided Pakistan to a thrilling one-wicket win in the second ODI at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

Pakistan have won the three-match series 2-0. Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam’s crucial fifties and century partnership set the base for this thrilling win over their Asian neighbors.

Thanks to maverick ton from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan has posted a challenging 300 for five in 50 overs in the second ODI on Thursday at Hambantota. Opting to bat first, Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on a brilliant opening wicket stand of 227 runs to lay the platform for a perfect finish.

AFG vs PAK 2nd ODI Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf















