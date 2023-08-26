Home

HIGHLIGHTS | PAK Vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash, Top ODI Rankings

HIGHLIGHTS | PAK Vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Defending 269, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz shared five wickets together as Afghanistan suffered a middle-order collapse to be all out for 209.



Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 59 runs Last Wicket: Fareed Ahmad b Shaheen Afridi 17 (29) – 209/10 in 48.4 Over

HIGHLIGHTS | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 59 runs to complete a 3-0 series whitewash on Saturday and overtake Australia for the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Rankings. Coming into the third game with a 2-0 lead, Pakistan batted first and put 268/8 in 50 overs with fifties from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. In reply, Afghanistan were all out for 208 in 48.4 overs, after suffering a middle-order collapse, thanks to spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. Mujeeb Ur Rahman top-scored for Afghanistan with 64. Both teams will now play in the Asia Cup 2023.

























