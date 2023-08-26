August 26, 2023

PAK Vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash, Top ODI Rankings

admin


HIGHLIGHTS | PAK Vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Defending 269, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz shared five wickets together as Afghanistan suffered a middle-order collapse to be all out for 209.

LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score

HIGHLIGHTS | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 59 runs to complete a 3-0 series whitewash on Saturday and overtake Australia for the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Rankings. Coming into the third game with a 2-0 lead, Pakistan batted first and put 268/8 in 50 overs with fifties from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. In reply, Afghanistan were all out for 208 in 48.4 overs, after suffering a middle-order collapse, thanks to spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. Mujeeb Ur Rahman top-scored for Afghanistan with 64. Both teams will now play in the Asia Cup 2023.




  • 11:18 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Pakistan become number 1 ODI team with 3-0 clean sweep over Afghanistan. AFG 209/10 (48.4)



  • 11:17 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: ALL OUT!! Pakistan win by 59 runs AFG 209/10 (48.4)



  • 11:13 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: BOUNDARY! to end the over. 7 from it. AFG 209/9 (48)



  • 11:06 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: HIT WICKET!! OUT! Mujeeb departs. Shaheen gets the breakthrough. AFG 199/9 (46)



  • 11:01 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: 5 from the over. Afghanistan still trying to fight but how long can they do it though? AFG 192/8 (45)



  • 10:55 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: 12 from the over. AFG 187/8 (44)



  • 10:51 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: FASTEST FIFTY!! for an Afghanistan batter in ODI. Mujeeb does it in 26 balls. What a knock!! AFG 175/8 (43)



  • 10:38 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: OUTTT! The partnership has been broken finally. Shadab Khan dismissed Shahidullah Kamal. He departs for 37. AFG 156/8 (40)



  • 10:35 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Shahidullah Kamal are fighting hard in the middle. The duo has forged a fifty-plus stand for the eighth wicket. AFG 154/7 (39)









