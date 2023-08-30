PAK vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- Asia Cup 2023, Match 1

Home

Sports

PAK vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODI Match at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan 3:30 PM IST August 30 Wednesday

Here is the Pakistan vs Nepal Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs NEP Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, PAK vs NEP Probable XIs Pakistan vs Nepal ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs Nepal, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan vs Nepal ODI.

PAK vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

PAK vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023: It has been a long, rough road for Pakistan cricket ever since the militant attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in March, 2009. Following the attack, not only did Pakistan lose the Champions Trophy hosting rights but also its share of the World Cup matches in 2011. With the International Cricket Council (ICC) and member nations reluctant to visit the country because of security reasons, Pakistan went without an international game at home for nearly eight years against top-tier teams.

TOSS: The Asia Cup 2023 ODI match toss between Pakistan and Nepal will take place at 3.00 PM (IST) – on August 30 Wednesday.

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

PAK vs NEP Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Babar Azam (c), Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders – Shadab Khan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Nawaz, Kushal Malla

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi (vc), Sandeep Lamichhane, Haris Rauf.

PAK vs NEP Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulshan Jha, Pratis GC















